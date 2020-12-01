PROPOSALS for new homes in a County Durham village have been lodged with council planners.
Durham County Council has received a planning application for 34 Durham Road in Aycliffe Village.
The site houses a single private dwelling, ancillary buildings and a garage.
An outline planning application seeks to clear the land to make way for one bungalow and four two-storey homes.
The application is a resubmission for housing on the site, after a previous application for seven homes was withdrawn in October.
A design and access statement, submitted with the application, sets out details of the new housing scheme.
This includes 14 parking spaces to serve the development, with four spaces intended for visitors.
In addition, access to the development would be taken from Durham Road.
The design and access statement reads: “The surrounding area is characterised by a mix of two storey dwellings and bungalows and the proposed mix of housing in the development is considered to relate acceptably in these respects.
“No details of appearance are provided at this stage and would be reserved matters for a prospective developer to resolve in future.”
The statement goes on to say: “Necessary separation distances between the new housing and existing housing would be achieved and should not result in loss of privacy, light or overlooking for existing residents.”
Durham County Council’s planning department is expected to rule on the application by late January next year. Details are on the council’s planning portal, reference DM/20/03508/OUT