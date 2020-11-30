ONE of the region's main roads is expected to be closed for several hours after a serious crash.
Police have closed the A689 at the junction with Butterwick Road, west of Sedgefield, in County Durham.
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "There has been a road traffic collision on the A689 at the junction with Butterwick Road.
"The road will be closed for several hours."
The accident happened just before 5pm.
A NEAS spokesperson said, "We were called at 16:48 to reports of an RTC on the A689 near Sedgefield.
"A passing ambulance stopped to assist.
"We deployed a further seven resources, including a doctor and our HART team.
"We took one patient to North Tees Hospital."