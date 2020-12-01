AN MP has announced the winner of his inaugural Christmas card competition, which will be sent to the Prime Minister.

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham, launched the competition a few weeks ago for all primary school age children in North West Durham.

Children from across the constituency sent in designs to be featured on Mr Holden’s Christmas card, which will be sent to Boris Johnson and around one thousand other people.

Amelia, aged ten, was announced as the winner and has received a handwritten letter from Mr Holden, along with a House of Commons teddy bear as first prize.

All other entrants have received a handwritten note of congratulations from Mr Holden and a House of Commons themed prize.

Commenting, Richard Holden, said: “It was great to see so many children getting involved in Christmas activities, especially this year when some of the things we would normally be able to enjoy are not going ahead. Christmas is such an important time of year for families and communities.

“I was absolutely delighted that so many children entered the competition and want to say a huge thank you to everyone who entered – the designs were all of an incredibly high standard and it was very difficult to choose a winner – it was evident that a lot of effort had been put into each design!“I want to say a big congratulations to Amelia – her design was outstanding and has set the standard for all future competitions. I hope that all my constituents are able to start getting involved with some Christmas activities over the next few weeks as we all look forward Christmas.”