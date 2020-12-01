A MAN in his eighties is facing, “a long custodial sentence”, after being convicted of sex offences against two girls.
The warning was given by Judge James Adkin to Terence Anthony Brown after a jury at Durham Crown Court found him guilty on all 20 charges he faced.
It followed a week-long trial after the 83-year-old defendant denied ten counts of sexual assault on a child, six of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and one of indecent assault.
The jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts after returning to court to continue deliberations, yesterday.
Judge Adkin said: “It was a strong case against him on all counts for various reasons.”
During the hearing two lip speakers and a stenographer assisted in transmitting details of the proceedings to the profoundly deaf defendant, who the court was told is in receipt of three types of medication.
Judge Aitken adjourned to enable the prosecution to seek personal impact statements from both victims in the case.
But he told defence counsel, Andrew Finlay: “You need to explain to him it’s going to be a long sentence.”
The judge bailed Brown, of Benbow Walk, Coundon, near Bishop Auckland, to return for sentence, on Friday.
