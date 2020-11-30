A WOMAN who went missing in the Hamsterley Forest area at the weekend has been located.

Police and Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team (TWSMRT) were preparing to resume the search for Dawn Teesdale this morning when they received a call to say she had turned up at a friend's house.

The 54-year-old had gone missing in the Woodland and Hamsterley Forest area, at around 8am yesterday morning.

Members of the public turned out to help with the search but as it grew dark and conditions became hazardous they were asked to go home in the late-afternoon.

Trained search teams continued to look for Ms Teesdale until nearly 10pm before calling it a night.

Scott Bisset, press and PR lead with the Team, said: "I understand that at around 7am she walked into a friend's house at Woodland, my understanding is that she is okay.

"Yesterday we had about a dozen volunteers out, three vehicles and two dogs with handlers.

"I was getting ready to get a rescue vehicle to start again this morning when we got the call, so that's good news to start the day."

A Durham police spokesperson said: "Great news - we are pleased to say that Dawn Teasdale has been found safe and well.

"We would like to say a big thank you to the volunteers who came out in force to help our officers and members of the Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team (TWSMRT) look for Ms Teesdale.

"Their help has been greatly appreciated."