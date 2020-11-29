POLICE have asked members of the public to halt searches for a woman missing in the forest due to hazardous conditions.
Volunteers have been out in force to try and find Dawn Teesdale, who was reported missing today from Hamsterley Forest.
The 54-year-old went missing at around 8am this morning.
She was last seen leaving her home in Woodland, Teesdale, and walking in the direction of Hamsterley Forest.
Police are now asking people to stop their searches for the evening.
Trained volunteers from Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue (TWSMRT) will continue their seaches for Ms Teesdale tonight.
A spokesperson for Durham Police saidL "Volunteers have come out in force to help our officers and members of the Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team (TWSMRT) look for Ms Teesdale in the Hamsterley Forest area this afternoon which has been greatly appreciated.
"However, with the hazardous conditions in the forest after dark, we would please ask that members of the public keep themselves safe and stop their searches for the evening. The TWSMRT is trained to search in difficult conditions and will continue to assist officers tonight."