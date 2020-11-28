A COUPLE who had already had to cancel one wedding date, weren’t going to let the news of coronavirus lockdown stand in the way of their next date.

Alison and Graeme O’Brien, who live in Durham, say they were very privileged to secure a wedding date only one week before lockdown.

Alison said: “We had already moved our date from October 2019 and we were eternally grateful to secure our wedding day in February 2020.

“There was already lots of news coverage about possible lockdown and we were worried we would we need to cancel again.

“We were very lucky to keep the date and have the wedding we had planned for more than a year at our favourite venue.”

Alison and Graeme were married, and held their reception at Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield. Alison said: “All of the staff at Hardwick Hall, especially the wedding planners, who were so helpful, were really great.”

Alison wore a Morilee fitted lace gown and Graeme wore a navy blue, three-piece suit with purple tie.

Alison said: “The best bit about the wedding was the ceremony was fantastic.

“It was very romantic, a perfect day with only 20 guests including our close family and friends. We were very privileged to secure a date only one week before lockdown.

“It was a perfect day.

“I would like to thank our photographer for all of our photos which captured our day from start to finish creating precious memories, and thank you to our family and friends for sharing our special day.”

l Have you tied the knot this year, like Alison and Graeme, despite the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown? We want to help you share your good news with readers at www.northernecho.co.uk/yourwedding

Tell us about your big day and send us your favourite photos too.