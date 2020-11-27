ONE of the region’s beauty spots has been named in the top 50 most beautiful places in the UK.
High Force, in Teesdale, has been ranked 26th on global travel site Big 7's '50 Most Beautiful Places in the UK' 2020 list.
The list hopes to provide inspiration for post-lockdown travel within the UK.
The site describes the beauty spot as: "Nestled in Upper Teesdale, you’ll find what’s reputed to be England’s tallest waterfall – the High Force Waterfalls. The falls are part of the North Pennies Are of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and it isn’t hard to see why.
"The River Tees has been pouring over the famous rocks seemingly since the dawn of time. For a place to stay and really get the full experience, we recommend High Force Hotel."
Also making the list is the The Lake District which is ranked at number five.
Big 7 said: "The gorgeous landscape for which the area is known has been wowing for millions of years, too. In addition to the idyllic countryside, you’ll find everything from ancient extinct volcanos to 500 million-year-old rocks known as the Skiddaw Group."
Big 7's '10 Most Beautiful Places in the UK' 2020 were:
10. Colonsay – Scotland
9. Three Cliffs Bay – Wales
8. Brighton – England
7. The Cotswolds – England
6. Edinburgh – Scotland
5. The Lake District – England
4. Cambridge – England
3. Bath – England
2. Cairngorms National Park – Scotland
1. Isle of Skye – Scotland
