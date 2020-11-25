TWO boys have been arrested after a Vauxhall Corsa was set on fire.

The suspected arson attack took place in the early hours of Monday in the Trimdon Station area, in County Durham, and left the vehicle with extensive damage.

The boys, aged 14 and 11, were arrested yesterday and later released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

The incident happened on the same day that Durham Police launched a campaign tackling the surge in arsons in the east of the county, and encouraged residents to contact them with information.

Inspector Emma Kay, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We do not take arson lightly, and we will take robust action against those damaging property and endangering lives.

“Our communities have had enough of these offences, and we’re extremely grateful for the support we’ve been offered in identifying offenders and taking action against them. “We will continue to carry out high visibility patrols in the area, and once again I would encourage anybody with information relating to arson to get in touch with us.

“Co-operation between police and communities is key to stamping these crimes out, and these arrests are testament to that.”

Immediately following the incident, surrounding properties were subject to ‘hot strikes’, which see officers visit residents to discuss safety concerns they may have, and distribute Safer Homes equipment packs to those who want them.

The packs, which are funded by the East Durham Area Actions Partnership’s Safer Homes scheme, include door chime alarms, window shock alarms, light timers, UV markers and property stickers.

Residents were also offered safety and wellbeing visits from County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service.