A CANNABIS farm was uncovered by police as officers carried out a raid.
Officers recovered around 80 mature plants and other equipment at an address in Durham Road, Spennymoor, during a search yesterday morning.
The electricity meter had also been bypassed which posed a major hazard.
It has since been made safe.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to thank the local community for providing information and supporting police action.
Neighbourhood Inspector Mike Sammut said: “When people make use of a residential house for the purpose of growing cannabis plants it creates significant risks for residents who may be living next door but are unaware of the dangers caused by illegally bypassed fuse boxes and cables, as well as unauthorised structural alterations.
“The risk of a fire starting and spreading is really high in these situations and can lead to fatal consequences for not just those bypassing the electrics but also any neighbours who are often unaware of the danger next door.
“Thankfully no one was injured this time but we continue to ask residents to report anything suspicious or unusual to us so we can keep people safe and those responsible to justice.”
If you have any information call 101.