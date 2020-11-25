DOZENS of homes are set to benefit from a major upgrade thanks to a £2.1m investment in the area.

More than 100 homes in the Woodhouse Close area of Bishop Auckland will receive "vast improvements" to their appearance and the efficiency.

The upgrade, which includes new roofs and the replacement of pebbledash walls includes a total of 117 houses and bungalows in Aclet Close, Archer Avenue, Brooklands, Cheesemond Avenue, Crawford Close, Douthwaite Road, Farndale Square and Gudmunsen Avenue.

The project in Woodhouse Close is part of a £138m programme to improve existing affordable homes in the region by believe housing.

The first homes have now been finished and it is expected that the project will be completed by January.

Daryl Reed, building surveyor at believe housing, said: “The transformation is great, and these homes are now in a great shape to provide low-cost homes in Woodhouse Close for decades to come.

“Our work was disrupted during coronavirus pandemic but by working together with residents and everyone on site, we’ve been able to get the project underway while keeping everyone as safe as possible. Everyone I’ve spoken to has been really pleased with how the work is going.”

The refurbishments are being carried out in partnership with specialist contractors ENGIE.

Jonathan Horner, Refurbishment Director at ENGIE, said: “We’re delighted to see the benefits of another key milestone of this refurbishment programme with believe housing, which supports their ambition to future-proof and upgrade their estate.

“We’re now in year four of our 10-year partnership and it’s great to see the impact that these upgrades are having on residents, but there’s lots more to do and the continued investment and our work will ensure high-quality and sustainable homes for all believe housing’s residents across County Durham.”