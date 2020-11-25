A MILITARY charity has been providing gifts to lift spirits in the armed forces community during lockdown.
On Wednesday 11 November the Durham, Wear Valley and Teesdale division of the Soldier Sailor Airmen and Family Association (SSAFA) delivered gala bags of cakes and chocolate to lift the spirits of the Armed Forces community.
Ruth Wright, Divisional Treasurer Wear Valley and Teesdale Division said: “Another successful delivery to our local veterans and lots of happy people on our photographs.
"Our team of volunteers driving and delivering have been absolutely brilliant.
"Thank you to SSAFA for supporting our project.”
To get involved with the charity's local branch they can be contacted via: ssafa.org.uk/durham