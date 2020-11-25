PEOPLE across County Durham planning to meet family and friends after lockdown may be stuck outside depending on tiers, but what if you need the loo?

As England comes out of lockdown, areas in Tier 2 and Tier 3 can only meet up to six people in outdoor spaces, but if you are meeting for a coffee and a walk you'll probably want to know where the closest public toilet is too.

This is especially true for Tier 3 areas, which can only meet friends and family in public outdoor spaces while most of the hospitality industry will be closed - meaning no running into pubs or cafes to use the toilet.

While finding a public loo in lockdown can be a tricky task, an interactive map has revealed open toilets across the region.

Here are all open toilets that have been reported to the website Lockdownloo.com:

Sainsbury's, Arnison Centre, Durham

Men's, women's and disabled are available just inside. They are regularly cleaned and have wheelchair access as well as baby change facilities. Toilets are open with Sainsbury's hours; also upstairs in the cafe.

Durham Train station

​Men and women’s toilets are available on the southbound platform indoors via a side entrance. This is close to Wharton park. Comments on Lockdown Loo say there are good facilities, clean and plenty of hand soap. Opening hours are the same as the train station.

Durham Indoor Market, Market Place, Durham

​Lady's was available earlier in lockdown and there is disabled access. However, this toilet can only be used by Durham Indoor Market customers.

Prince Bishops Shopping Centre Durham

​Not much information was supplied to the site on these toilets however the shopping centre is generally open from 9am to 5.30pm.

Palace Green, Durham, Durham Cathedral

"Very clean" men and women's public toilets available, with disabled access and baby change facilities.

Tesco Durham Extra DH1 2RS

Toilets at bigger Tesco stores are open under social distancing rules. They may sometimes close for cleaning. Open Tesco opening times, which is 6am to midnight through the week.

Shell Durham DH1 1LU

Toilets are said to be open 24-hours, though this may change. Lockdown Loo has been assured by Shell they are cleaning regularly and doing everything they can to keep station toilets open.

Finchale Abbey, Brasside, Durham DH1 5SH

Just one of two toilets were open here when reported to Lockdown Loo, and there was a long socially distanced queue.

Riverside Park, Chester le Street

Men and women's toilets available and open.

Chester-le-Street, behind Morrisons car park

There are six women's toilets here, all generally clean but opening hours are unknown. The toiles are a two-minute walk from Morrisons and have baby change facilities and disabled access.

Tesco Chester-le-street Superstore DH2 2AB

Toilets at bigger Tesco stores are open under social distancing rules. They may sometimes close for cleaning. Open Tesco opening times, which is 6am to midnight through the week.

Asda Stanley, Front Street, Stanley, DH9 0NB

This Asda, and its toilets, is open from 7am to 10pm Monday through to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. There are disabled and baby change facilities.

Tesco Consett Genesis Extra DH8 5XP

Toilets at bigger Tesco stores are open under social distancing rules. They may sometimes close for cleaning. Open Tesco opening times, which is 6am to midnight through the week and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Derwent Reservoir, Blanchland

There is a council toilet at the reservoir according to the site, which is all the information it has. However, another source says the visitor centre building has a toilet near the play area.

Asda Byron Place, South Terrace, Seaham

Toilets within the supermarket are open and have disabled and baby change facilities. Asda is open from 7am to 10pm Monday through to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Dalton Park, Murton

Public toilets near Dalton Park have been operating on a limited single-use basis. Lockdown Loo was told the toilets operated a one-in-one-out system but did have baby change facilities and disabled access from 10am to 5pm.

Shell Easington West

Toilets are said to be open 24-hours, though this may change. Lockdown Loo has been assured by Shell they are cleaning regularly and doing everything they can to keep station toilets open.

Asda Peterlee, Surtrees Road, Peterlee

Toilets within the supermarket are open and have disabled and baby change facilities. Asda is open from 7am to 10pm Monday through to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Shell Bowburn Durham

Toilets are said to be open 24-hours, though this may change. Lockdown Loo has been assured by Shell they are cleaning regularly and doing everything they can to keep station toilets open.

Asda Spennymoor, St Andrews Lane, Spennymoor

Toilets within the supermarket are open and have disabled and baby change facilities. Asda is open from 7am to 10pm Monday through to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Morrisons Bishop Auckland

Inside the supermarket, toilets have disabled access and baby change facilities. Morrisons is open from 7am to 9pm Monday through to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Asda, South Church Road, Bishop Auckland

Toilets within the supermarket are open and have disabled and baby change facilities. Asda is open from 8am to 10pm Monday through to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Tesco, Bishop Auckland

​Toilets at bigger Tesco stores are open under social distancing rules. They may sometimes close for cleaning. Open Tesco opening times, which is 6am to midnight through the week and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Sainsbury's St Helen Auckland, Bishop Auckland

Men, ladies and disabled toilets available inside the supermarket from 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Public toilets, Duke Street, Staindrop

These toilets, ran by the council, are open from 8am to 5pm​ and have RADAR Key access.

Barnard Castle, Horsemarket Galgate

Male and female toilets, with stairs down to the women's. Someone told Lockdown Loo that there is soap, water and a hand dryer but the toilets do not have lids.

Morrison’s car park, Barnard castle

Male and female toilets available. Relatively clean with hand soap and hot water. These facilities are open from 6am to 6pm.

Middleton-in-Teesdale, Chapel Row

These toilets are described as "very clean" and are on Chapel Row, the main street. They are 24-hours and free to use.

Bowlees Visitor Centre, Bowlees, Newbiggin in Teesdale

Only the disabled was available when a customer told Lockdwon Loo about them, though the site believes this is not because of lockdown. There are newer toilets with all facilities open very nearby.

Hamsterley Forest, Grove Car Park

Main toilets are open and have up to four cubicles plus a baby change. There is another report of toilets near the cafe, these were free to use.

Market place/Angate Street, Wolsingham

"Small but handy" toilets open from 7am to 5pm with RADAR Key facilities.

Tesco Extra, Greenwell Rd, Newton Aycliffe

Toilets at bigger Tesco stores are open under social distancing rules. They may sometimes close for cleaning. Open Tesco opening times, which is 6am to midnight through the week and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Hardwick Park Durham

Inside toilets open and are described as being really clean, with hand sanitizer.

Sainsbury's, Salters Ln, Sedgefield​

Open as usual as per regular Sainsbury's opening times which are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday then 10am to 4pm on Sundays.