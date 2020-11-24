A RURAL spot in County Durham once a part of a vanished industry is today a popular site for stargazing and dog walking, but what is left of its mining history?

County Durham’s last remaining mining headframe stands tall at the site of a former lead and fluorspar mine on the outskirts of Rookhope in Weardale, becoming a fixed symbol of an industry that once dominated the region.

Grove Rake mine, now an iconic landmark in the North Pennines, was saved from demolition in 2017.

Mining started at the site in the early 1800s and major operations were developed by the Beaumont Company in the 1810s. It started producing fluorspar under the ownership of Weardale Lead Company and after the Second World War was one of the leading producers of the mineral.

When it closed in 1999 it was thought to have been the last fluorspar mine operating in England and the last deep mineral mine in County Durham.

While Grove Rake has changed over the years, with a fire in 2015 badly damaging a building which is no longer there, the surviving infrastructure is some of the last evidence of mining to be preserved in Weardale.

Grove Rake in 2017 - the back right building is no longer there.

Some explorers have gone into the old mine, looking past surface features such as the headgear and into the Firestone Incline, The Old Beaumont Horse Level and Rake Level which reveal flooded shafts and old wiring, but this is dangerous and entrances are blocked off.

Here's what is left of the site:

Grove Rake, Rookhope

Old buildings at Grove Rake, Rookhope

It is the last remaining headgear in County Durham The headgear is now fenced off.

Many of the buildings still have fire places intact.

The spot is in rural Bishop Auckland

Buildings are full of mud, with many appearing to have been toilets

Grove Rake, Rookhope

Two of the site's buildings are separated by a stream. Many of the buildings still have fire places intact.

This building is to the far north west of the headgear. Many of the buildings still have fire places intact.

Inside, it looks as though rubbish has been left there. For example, at the entrance, there is a fridge-freezer. Many of the buildings still have fire places intact.

Many of the buildings had second floors but no stairs or ladders.

Grove Rake, Rookhope

Grove Rake, Rookhope

Tracks can be seen under the ground.

There are two entrances underground, one of which is flooded.

Old wiring can be seen at the entrance.

Evidence of visitors can be seen throughout, with the odd lost shoe or welly as well as litter.