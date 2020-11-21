THESE pictures, circulating on social media, show the extent of damage caused after a car burst into flames outside a Newton Aycliffe pub last night.
Durham Fire Service confirmed that one fire crew had attended a vehicle fire outside of The Iron Horse pub in Newton Aycliffe.
The fire service were called at 11.31pm yesterday (Friday).
From the images you can see the pub has been damaged and the car has been extensively damage.
The ambulance service were not called and there were no casualties.
