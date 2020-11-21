Fire crews attended a Newton Aycliffe pub, after a car was on fire last night.
Durham Fire Service confirmed that one fire crew had attended the scene where a car was on fire outside of The Iron Horse pub in Newton Aycliffe.
The fire service were called at 11.31pm yesterday (Friday).
It has been reported the pub was damaged and the car had extensive damage.
The ambulance service were not called and there were no casualties.
