A TOWN could get a new swimming pool – less than a decade after its old one was shut in a cost-cutting exercise by Durham County Council.

Crook Community Leisure (CCL) has run the town’s leisure facilities since Glenholme Leisure Centre was demolished in 2012.

Now it has plans to build a new swimming pool.

Council run leisure centres to be rebuilt and upgraded

Crook Community Leisure Centre Manager Stephen Davies said: “The idea was that we were getting money to build a leisure site and then more money later to build a swimming pool.

“We can get the money to build our site, but we just need the planning permission. We’ve hit a glass roof with our membership and we really need to expand, we just need the go ahead.

“Everything we have done as a business is to get to the next stage which will fill a big gap in Crook’s leisure facilities. People used to love the Glenholme pool, it was always well used.”

Resident Val Elcoat said: “If a new pool was built I think it should be central and make sure it is the right size for the town. The last one become a community hub and I think this one should too.”

Durham County Councillor Anne Reed said: “Since Glenholme Leisure Complex was demolished in 2012, Crook Community Leisure have had strong intentions over the years to provide Crook with a swimming pool. CCL’s recent plans include a 3G pitch, multifunctional buildings and a swimming pool all of which is to be sited close to the running track within the Peases West facility if funding becomes available.

The council’s leisure transformation plans focus on other areas within County Durham with no mention of siting a pool in Crook.For CCL to build a swimming pool in Crook they would need to secure alternative funding and given the present situation – it could take a long time for these plans to be put into practice."

Fellow County Councillor for Crook Andrea Patterson said: "As part of some ambitious plans to widen the community led leisure offer in Crook including bringing forward plans to build a brand new swimming pool, I have been working closely with Crook Community Leisure, Durham County Council and external funders to help bring these plans to fruition.

"With a County the size of Durham it is impossible for the Council to fund a leisure centre in every community and whilst Crook doesn’t feature in the Council’s Leisure Transformation Plan simply because we no longer have a Council run leisure centre, it is still extremely important that all residents across the division engage in the Council’s current leisure consultation process as we need to demonstrate we have a need for leisure in our area."