A CAMPAIGN to save the world's oldest railway institute has raised more than £3,000.
The ‘Save Our Stute’ (SOS) campaign is hoping to raise £20,000 to save Shildon Railway Institute from closing for good.
The two periods of enforced closure during the coronavirus pandemic has meant writing off the bar’s stock and then re-buying it, furloughing staff and cancelling several events.
Outgoings have quickly overtaken income and the venue’s finances are in a perilous state.
The Northern Echo has pledged its support to the campaign and would encourage readers to donate to the appeal.
To support the fundraiser, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-stute-last-orders online.