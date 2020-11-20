TV personality Scarlett Moffatt is having cosmetic treatment to improve her smile.

The presenter, who lives near Bishop Auckland, said she cannot wait to see the results of the work by private dental and skin group Queensway, which has numerous North East clinics including in Jesmond and Billingham.

But she did say she was relieved to hear the results of a survey by the company, which found 79 per cent of people in the region tend to post photographs on social media without a filter.

The 30-year-old, who shot to fame with her family on Gogglebox and won 2016's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, said: “Today we live in a world where it can be really difficult to be confident so I’m absolutely delighted to hear nearly 80 per cent of the North East population are confident to post on social media without a filter.

“I’m currently in the early stages of my smile journey at Queensway Dental and I can’t wait to see the results, to have the confidence to smile and show my teeth will be amazing.

“I’ve honestly never felt more comfortable at a dentist in all my life and because of an accident when I was younger, I’ve been to a lot.”

Dr Paul Averley, partner at Queensway Dental, said: “We’d like to think these positive results show that our region encourages confidence within one another, just as we do in our mission to create confident smiles.

"For us this goes way beyond the smile itself, as it’s also about what is behind the smile, which is really what makes a confident smile.”