THE cheapest and most expensive streets in County Durham have been revealed and it shows the huge gap in home prices.
Latest data from the property website, Zoopla has mapped the priciest streets across the county with one seeing homes sell in excess of £1m.
It has also mapped the cheapest streets, with homes selling between just £17,500 and £21,500, in the past twelve months.
SEE MORE: The most expensive streets to live in on Teesside, according to Zoopla
Homes in Durham City, Barnard Castle and Weardale are among the area's most lucrative - and homes in Shildon, Bishop Auckland and Ferryhill, the cheapest.
These are the nine most expensive streets in County Durham:
The data supplied is from a twelve-month period, between November 2019 and November 2020.
1. Potters Bank, Durham
Average house price: £1,525,000
2. Kiln Pit Hill, Consett
Average house price: £799,950
3. Aykley Court, Durham
Average house price: £760,000
4. Darlington Road, Barnard Castle
Average house price: £740,000
5. Richardby Crescent, Durham
Average house price: £650,000
6. Bishops Gate, Durham
Average house price: £630,000
7. Holywood, Wolsingham
Average house price: £600,000
8. Hawkshill Terrace, Cornsay Colliery
Average house price: £565,000
9. Aykley Vale, Framwellgate Moor
Average house price: £521,000
These are the nine cheapest streets in County Durham:
The data supplied is from a twelve-month period, between November 2019 and November 2020.
1. Burke Street, Shildon
Average house price: £17,500
2. New Row, Eldon, Bishop Auckland
Average house price: £17,5000
3. Wilson Street, Eldon
Average house price: £18,500
4. Bessemer Street, Ferryhill
Average house price: £19,500
5. South Street, Sunnybrow
Average house price: £20,000
6. John Street, Easington Colliery
Average house price: £20,125
8. James Street North, Murton
Average house price: £21,000
9. Littleburn Lane, Langley Moor
Average house price: £21,500
Comments are closed on this article.