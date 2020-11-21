THE cheapest and most expensive streets in County Durham have been revealed and it shows the huge gap in home prices.

Latest data from the property website, Zoopla has mapped the priciest streets across the county with one seeing homes sell in excess of £1m.

It has also mapped the cheapest streets, with homes selling between just £17,500 and £21,500, in the past twelve months.

SEE MORE: The most expensive streets to live in on Teesside, according to Zoopla

Homes in Durham City, Barnard Castle and Weardale are among the area's most lucrative - and homes in Shildon, Bishop Auckland and Ferryhill, the cheapest.

These are the nine most expensive streets in County Durham:

The data supplied is from a twelve-month period, between November 2019 and November 2020.

1. Potters Bank, Durham

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £1,525,000

2. Kiln Pit Hill, Consett

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £799,950

3. Aykley Court, Durham

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £760,000

4. Darlington Road, Barnard Castle

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £740,000

5. Richardby Crescent, Durham

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £650,000

6. Bishops Gate, Durham

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £630,000

7. Holywood, Wolsingham

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £600,000

8. Hawkshill Terrace, Cornsay CollieryThe Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £565,000

9. Aykley Vale, Framwellgate Moor

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £521,000

These are the nine cheapest streets in County Durham:

The data supplied is from a twelve-month period, between November 2019 and November 2020.

1. Burke Street, Shildon

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £17,500

2. New Row, Eldon, Bishop Auckland

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £17,5000

3. Wilson Street, Eldon

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £18,500

4. Bessemer Street, Ferryhill

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £19,500

5. South Street, Sunnybrow

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £20,000

6. John Street, Easington Colliery

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £20,125

8. James Street North, Murton

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £21,000

9. Littleburn Lane, Langley Moor

The Northern Echo: Picture: GOOGLEPicture: GOOGLE

Average house price: £21,500