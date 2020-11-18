FOUR County Durham schools are being recognised for their efforts in bringing the world into the classroom.
Two primary schools in Crook are receiving the award, Crook Primary School, and St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School.
In Bishop Auckland Woodhouse Community Primary School and St John’s Catholic Comprehensive School and Sixth Form are also receiving the prestigious International School Award.
They’re being honoured by the British Council at a special online ceremony for their commitment to embedding international work into their curriculum and helping children to gain an understanding of other countries, cultures and languages.
This has involved a focus on learning different languages, working with schools in Tanzania and Zimbabwe, and appointing climate champions to help develop a greater sense of responsibility around global issues.
They join 64 other schools who won the award as part of International Education Week 2020, this week.