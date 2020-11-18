A VILLAGE community is competing for the best decorated Christmas window.
The competition run by Village Voice is hoping to spark healthy competition but also bring light after the lockdown.
The Village Voice group was set up in the first nationwide lockdown to help the elderly isolating keep in touch.
Their team will be touring the village during the first week in December, after lockdown, to shortlist the windows.
However residents can also nominate a window by emailing howdenvillage.voice@gmail.com.
The shortlisted windows will finally be judged by Durham County Councillor Patricia Joplin before Christmas.
The prize for the best window will be a hamper of goodies with a separate award for the windows of local businesses.