A POSTMAN who dressed up to bring cheer in lockdown has returned to his costume cupboard to raise money for a local charity.
Phil Hetherington, who lives in Gainford, decided to dress up during his rounds during the first nationwide lockdown, he raised over £3,000 in the process.
This time he is raising money for Shildon Alive, a charity that helps struggling families especially during the pandemic.
His goal is to raise £1,000 for the charity to buy ingredients for children’s meals.
The 39-year-old said: “I post in Shildon a lot on my rounds and I had heard about the charity, I decided to approach them about raising money and they agreed.”
Mr Hetherington has been dressing up as many characters from pop culture including, Danger Mouse, Batman, Captain America, and Mario.
He will be continuing dressing up until the end of this week.
On Thursday November 5, Mr Hetherington also did a sponsored 22-mile walk from Gainford to Shildon, to raise money for the charity.
He added: “I’d like to thank the people of Shildon and my social media for all their support and their donations, it makes a big difference.”