THE owners of a luxury glamping site are celebrating after achieving the highest ever score on Channel 4’s 'Four in a bed'.

Sue and Mike Brierley from Escomb, near Bishop Auckland run The Gables Pod camping, a small glamping business set up back in 2016.

They were contacted by the team at Channel 4 back in November 2019 about being on ‘Four in a bed’. Filming took place between February and March 2020.

Sue Brierley said: “We were very lucky when we were filming, they finished on Friday March 20, the next week Boris announced the nationwide lockdown.

“We thought that we might now be able to finish this episode.”

The B&B owners take it in turns to stay a night at each other's properties.

They then pay how much they think the stay was worth.

The Brierley’s treated their guests to a behind the scenes look of the Viking village at Kynren where the guests made horseshoes.

For their evening meal they chose the Spice Lounge in Bishop Auckland. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus restrictions they could not eat in and had to get a takeaway.

On the last day the scores were tallied up, the Brierley ’s won with 122 per cent, meaning people paid more than the actual price of a nights stay.

Since being on the show the couple have received hundreds of emails and texts from people wanting to book a night at The Gables Pod Camping.

They have had bookings from people all over the country, from Devon, Cambridge, and Wales, even further a field in Ireland. Currently, they have no available bookings until September 2021.

The pods have been changed to suit the Covid restrictions, each pods is now fitted with its own wood heated hot tub.

Mrs Brierley added: “When I was watching it my heart was racing , but we are still friends with the other contestants and we will go and stay at their B&B’s to pay them a visit.

“I am humbled by the fact that people want to come and make memories here.

“Walkers will love to come here to look at the beautiful area we live in.

“I think the future is bright, not just for our business, but for the area as well.

“Too top all this off I got the all clear of cancer on Friday so its been a double celebration."