THE price of petrol and diesel changes so often it's hard to keep track of where you are getting the best deal in County Durham.

Fuel prices can be affected by a number of reasons, including how many fuel stations are in an area, supermarkets changing prices to stay ahead of competitors or due to the price of crude oil.

But for County Durham residents, the pennies saved on petrol or diesel can go a long way, especially in the face of financial uncertainty due to Covid.

The Northern Echo, using the petrolprices.com tool, has searched across the county.

You may need to travel further to fill up your tank for less if you live in a rural area, so try to be tactical on when you refuel too. 

  • All prices accurate at the time of print according to the comparison site.

Here's where County Durham's cheapest fuel stations are, with each being within a five-mile radius of the location:

Durham city 

Unleaded - 107.9p at Tesco Extra, Renneys Lane 

Diesel - 112.9p at Fencehouses Service Station, Morton Crescent 

Sedgefield 

Unleaded - 108.9p at Sainbury's, Salters Lane 

Diesel - 111.9p at Sainbury's, Salters Lane 

Bishop Auckland 

Unleaded - 105p at Sainsbury's, Tindale Crescent

Diesel - 110.9p at Asda, South Church Road

Spennymoor 

Unleaded - 105.7p at Morrisons, Newgate Park Centre

Diesel - 110.9p at Asda, South Church Road

Barnard Castle - search widened to 10 miles due to the rural area

Unleaded - 110.9p at  JET, Oakley Service Station, Staindrop Road

Diesel - 114.9p at  JET, Oakley Service Station, Staindrop Road

Newton Aycliffe 

Unleaded - 105p at Sainsbury's, Tindale Crescent

Diesel - 110.9p at Asda, South Church Road

Consett

Unleaded - 107.9p at Morrisons, Front Street

Diesel - 112.9p at Morrisons, Front Street 

Stanley 

Unleaded - 109.9p at Parkland's Service Station

Diesel - 114.9p at Parkland's Service Station

Crook

Unleaded - 105.7p at Morrisons, Newgate Park Centre

Diesel - 110.9p at Asda, South Church Road

Chester Le Street

Unleaded - 107.9p at Esso, Northview Service Station, North View Terrace

Diesel - 110.9p at Esso, Northview Service Station, North View Terrace