THE price of petrol and diesel changes so often it's hard to keep track of where you are getting the best deal in County Durham.
Fuel prices can be affected by a number of reasons, including how many fuel stations are in an area, supermarkets changing prices to stay ahead of competitors or due to the price of crude oil.
But for County Durham residents, the pennies saved on petrol or diesel can go a long way, especially in the face of financial uncertainty due to Covid.
The Northern Echo, using the petrolprices.com tool, has searched across the county.
You may need to travel further to fill up your tank for less if you live in a rural area, so try to be tactical on when you refuel too.
- All prices accurate at the time of print according to the comparison site.
Here's where County Durham's cheapest fuel stations are, with each being within a five-mile radius of the location:
Durham city
Unleaded - 107.9p at Tesco Extra, Renneys Lane
Diesel - 112.9p at Fencehouses Service Station, Morton Crescent
Sedgefield
Unleaded - 108.9p at Sainbury's, Salters Lane
Diesel - 111.9p at Sainbury's, Salters Lane
Bishop Auckland
Unleaded - 105p at Sainsbury's, Tindale Crescent
Diesel - 110.9p at Asda, South Church Road
Spennymoor
Unleaded - 105.7p at Morrisons, Newgate Park Centre
Diesel - 110.9p at Asda, South Church Road
Barnard Castle - search widened to 10 miles due to the rural area
Unleaded - 110.9p at JET, Oakley Service Station, Staindrop Road
Diesel - 114.9p at JET, Oakley Service Station, Staindrop Road
Newton Aycliffe
Unleaded - 105p at Sainsbury's, Tindale Crescent
Diesel - 110.9p at Asda, South Church Road
Consett
Unleaded - 107.9p at Morrisons, Front Street
Diesel - 112.9p at Morrisons, Front Street
Stanley
Unleaded - 109.9p at Parkland's Service Station
Diesel - 114.9p at Parkland's Service Station
Crook
Unleaded - 105.7p at Morrisons, Newgate Park Centre
Diesel - 110.9p at Asda, South Church Road
Chester Le Street
Unleaded - 107.9p at Esso, Northview Service Station, North View Terrace
Diesel - 110.9p at Esso, Northview Service Station, North View Terrace
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment