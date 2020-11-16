TWO 13-year-olds were taken to hospital after they were hurt in a crash between an off-road motorbike and a Mercedes car.

Both boys sustained nasty leg injuries but officers said the crash - the latest in a spate of incidents of young people 'flying around the area on dangerous machines' - could easily have ended in tragedy.

The collision involving a Honda CBR motorbike and a white Mercedes happened on Woodham Way, Newton Aycliffe, shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday night. (November 12)

Accident investigators believe the motorcycle, which was being ridden by the teenagers, failed to stop at the Ida Place/Woodham Way junction and collided with the white Mercedes, which was travelling towards Burnhill Way.

Both the rider and pillion passenger were taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with injuries.

Sergeant Andy Boyd, from the Newton Aycliffe neighbourhood policing team, said: “For a number of months now we have seen rising numbers of incidents where young people put themselves, and members of the community, at risk by flying around the area on these dangerous machines.

"Despite engagement, education and enforcement, youths and their parents are not thinking about what could happen when allowed to use off-road bikes and quads.

"This incident could have been tragic.

"Please let this be a warning to other riders as to the consequences of their actions, and the devastation it can cause for families and communities."

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who has information that could help the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Unit on 101 quoting reference number 379 of November 12.