POLICE have seized a quad bike which is suspected to have been used in recent incidents of anti-social behaviour in and around a town.
Officers from the Durham Police’s Newton Aycliffe beat team seized the four-wheeled open top vehicle on Friday and are now making further inquiries into those incidents reported recently.
The force’s Operation Endurance Team, which tackles alleged anti-social behaviour by the use of quad bikes, have been in the town tackling what it describes as, “this ongoing issue” and have appealed for information from the public.
On stopping one vehicle officers discovered the male driver was wanted on warrant and, so, he was subsequently arrested.
In an unconnected incident, two shoplifters were arrested by the Newton Aycliffe police team as they made off from the town centre, yesterday.
Both have since been charged with two theft offences and bailed to appear at court at a future date.
