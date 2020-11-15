POLICE are investigating a robbery and appealing for more information.
Enquiries are ongoing into the alleged incident at Ramsdens, in Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland, just before 3pm on Tuesday, November 10.
A man is believed to have threatened staff with a crowbar before taking cash, brass items and jewellery and making off.
The suspect is described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, around 40 years old and with a “weathered” face.
He was also reported to be wearing yellow gardening gloves and have a local accent.
A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday has since been released with no further action.
If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 196 of November 10.
Alternatively by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.