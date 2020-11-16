NEW Christmas lights are to be installed in a County Durham town to bring the Christmas cheer.

Crook has received a new set of lights from technology company LITE.

Residents have been asking for new lights for a number of years.

Durham County Council’s street light team installed the new lights at the weekend.

The lights have been installed on Church Street, North Terrace and opposite St Catherine’s Church.

The old lights will remain alongside the new ones.

The ‘new’ illuminated lights will add a bit of sparkle to Crook Town and it is hoped it will brighten up the festive season as well as light the way to a happier new year.

The Christmas lights will be switched on Sunday, November 22, there will be no big switch on due to Covid-19.

Durham County Councillor for Crook Anne Reed said: “My grateful thanks to Sandy Denney, Nicola Woodgate and Kelly Hughes from 3 Towns AAP for their continuous help and support and to Durham County Council Street Lighting team for making this possible.

“May I also thank all the businesses and organisations in advance for their wonderful displays that have helped to cheer us all up in previous years, looking forward to the displays this year.

“Finally, can I wish you all the very best for this coming festive season and the New Year."