POLICE have released a description of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery which took place this week.
Officers investigating the incident at Ramsdens, in Bishop Auckland, say the suspect is described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, around 40-years-old and with a “weathered” face.
He was also reported to be wearing yellow gardening gloves and have a local accent.
A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday has since been released with no further action.
Enquiries are ongoing into the alleged incident at the jewellery shop, in Newgate Street, just before 3pm on Tuesday.
Police earlier confirmed that a man threatened staff with a crowbar before taking cash, brass items and jewellery and making off.
Anyone who has any information should call 101 quoting incident reference number 196 of November 10.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment