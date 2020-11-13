A COMMUNITY centre is has launched its ‘meals on wheels’ service to get freshly cooked food to people in lockdown.
Woodhouse Close Church Community Centre is providing freshly cooked hot meals to those who need them.
The service brings food straight to the recipients door on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11.30am.
The service has some space on its routes, both in Bishop Auckland and out towards West Auckland.
All the ingredients are locally sourced, and the service delivers a main course and a pudding to each door for either or both days for just £4.00 per meal.
After sanitizing, the volunteers will bring the meal to the door on a tray, respecting social distancing advice.
If you would like more information or to arrange for a meal delivery, call 01388 450838 to speak to staff at the Woodhouse Close Church Community centre.
Opening hours for the centre are Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm.