A 25-year-old man described as a "minor celebrity" has appeared in court accused of rape.
Marcus John Pinder faced magistrates sitting at Newton Aycliffe this morning for one count of raping a girl under the age of 16.
The offence is alleged to have taken place between May and October this year.
Mr Pinder, who has more than 46,000 followers on video-sharing social media site Tik Tok, entered no pleas to the charge put to him.
He was represented in court by Stephen Andrews.
Mr Pinder, of Shawbrow View, Bishop Auckland, was given conditional bail.
He is due to appear at Durham Crown Court on the morning of Thursday, December 10.
