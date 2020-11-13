A BID to overturn a magistrates’ motoring conviction proved costly for a man with a previous clean licence.
Dov Abeles was clocked at an average speed of 82-miles per hour in a Kia car on the A1(M) in County Durham, restricted to a 50-limit due to roadworks, at 11.39pm, on March 17, last year.
He failed to respond to two notification documents sent by Durham Police to his home address in Prestwich, Manchester, on March 20 and then April 15, 2019.
Abeles, 21, was convicted in his absence by magistrates for failing to provide driver details, and was given six penalty points, fined and given an £85 costs order.
He appealed against the conviction on the basis he did not receive either letter from Durham Police, claiming there were problems with mail going undelivered in his home area at the time.
But as he could provide no evidence of that, Judge Ray Singh, sitting with a magistrate at Durham Crown Court, dismissed the appeal and left the six penalty points on his licence.
Abeles’ fine was adjusted to £405, with a £40 victim surcharge, plus £630 hearing costs, and the £85 costs of the magistrates’ hearing, giving a total bill of £1,160.