A FOLK musician has starred in a documentary about the influence of music from County Durham.
The documentary goes into depths of how folk County Durham has shaped folk music and features Ronald White a singer and song writer from Tow Law.
He has written over 1,500 songs since the sixties, finding inspiration from everyday life from his walks down the road, and his family life.
He is most known for the song 'Tow Law Town for Wembley' when Tow Law Town FC were in FA Vase final back in 1998.
Last year he released a Christmas album to spread the Christmas cheer.
However, this year, with the coronavirus Mr White decided to document his life and music, during lockdown.
Mr White said: "I have so much to say about my songwriting story and the many songs.
"Putting it together at the suggestion of Colin Eade the Director of the Songwriters Guild was a challenge.
"It was a pleasing experience and satisfying, I could do another one.
"It was certainly a trip down memory lane."
Mr White can be contacted via his website: ronwhite.co.uk/