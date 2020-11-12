A TOWN’S long wait for the big screen could be over, with plans to convert a disused retail unit into a cinema.

Plans have been submitted to Durham County Council’s Planning Portal that detail a change of use of a former retail unit into a cinema in Bishop Auckland.

The retail unit in question is a former Argos which vacated the Newgate Shopping Centre in 2017.

For approximately three years the unit has been for let and its re-use and subdivision into smaller retail units has been actively explored by the landlord without success.

It is hoped that a three screen cinema can be built and accompanied by food chains to create a small leisure complex.

Bishop Auckland has been eagerly waiting for a cinema for some years.

Previously, there had been plans to create a leisure complex at Tindale which caught the eye of several developers.

A bowling alley, soft play area, amusement arcade and cinema were promised within the scheme.

However, only the retail side has been built and progress on the cinema has stalled repeatedly.

David Wilson, manager of the Newgate Shopping Centre said: “This is something that’s not going to happen overnight, but Bishop Auckland has been calling out for a cinema for some time.

“We are doing everything we can to get the plans passed and we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from people already - which is great.

“It’s going to be an affordable cinema for families in the area and we already have developers interested.”

Currently, residents of Bishop Auckland have to travel further a field to Durham, Darlington, or Middlesbrough to get their blockbuster thrills.

Durham County Councillor for Bishop Auckland, Joy Allen said: “This development could transform our town and bring much needed footfall back into our high street.

“I’m sure local residents and businesses will welcome this potential development with open arms, and it will undoubtedly give our traders renewed optimism for the future.

“A new cinema in the heart of the town will go a long way to making Bishop Auckland an attractive tourist destination and a great base to stay and explore the many tourist attractions in the area.”

Annalisa Ward, Project Manager at Bishop Auckland Heritage Action Zone said: “We would support the change of use to facilitate these units being brought back into use.

" Leisure services of this type are in demand in the town from both the local community and will add value to the other day visitor attractions and provide a service that may encourage overnight visitors.

"This development will support the economic prosperity of the town and provide additional benefits to the surrounding businesses as footfall increases."