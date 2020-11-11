POLICE have arrested a 43-year-old man following an armed robbery in Bishop Auckland yesterday.
Emergency services were called to Newgate Street, in the town centre, shortly before 3pm following reports of an incident at Ramsdens.
It was later confirmed that a man had entered the shop and threatened staff with a crow bar before making off with cash, jewellery and brass goods.
A spokesperson for Durham Police told The Northern Echo today: "A man has been arrested following a suspected robbery in Bishop Auckland yesterday.
"Officers were called to Ramsdens, in Newgate Street, just before 3pm.
"A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery this morning and is currently in custody.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident reference number 196 of November 10.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment