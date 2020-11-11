A ‘GLAMPING’ site in rural County Durham is the latest place to feature on the hit Channel 4 series ‘Four in a bed.’

The site, known as The Gables Pod Camping, near Escomb, was set up in 2018 by Sue Brierley who dreamed of opening her own luxury holiday resort.

The idea came when Mrs Brierley’s world was turned upside down in 2015 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After receiving the all clear in 2016 she thought it was time to start her dream business.

Together with her husband they set about creating a luxurious way to camp in the wild by creating three wooden pods called Barnard, Raby, and Auckland, named after local towns and villages.

The site is tucked away in the County Durham countryside, each pod blends in with the surrounding landscape and is kitted out with its own kitchenette and ensuite bathroom.

There is also a wood heated hot tub on site for guests to enjoy.

Their business has been growing over the last few years, expanding into the wedding market.

In early 2020 they applied for an alcohol licence and music performances at the premises.

To promote the business Mrs Brierley and her husband Mike applied to be on ‘Four in a Bed.’

The program sees a group of people all with their own venues in the hospitality business battle it out to see who’s is best.

The four teams of Bed and Breakfast owners visit and stay a night at each other’s properties and scrutinise the venue from cleanliness, and professionalism to sleep quality and even breakfast.

They are given a chance to explore the local area, in previous episodes set in County Durham visitors have been treated to trips to Beamish and into Weardale.

The winner is the establishment which is considered best value for money by the other teams.

The show has seen the Brierley’s travel across the country to Cheshire, Blackpool, and Hartlepool.

The show is on Channel 4 weeknights at 5pm, with the Brierley’s Gable Pod Camping airing on Thursday, November 12.

The winner will be announced on Friday, November 13.

They are currently taking bookings for 2021 but due to coronavirus it is limited to two nights stay in the wooden pod.

Bookings cost £80 per night for two adults with an extra £20 per child.