A TEAM of police officers are currently in Bishop Auckland following an armed robbery at a high street store.
Five police vehicles, CID and crime scene investigators remain outside of Ramsdens, on Newgate Street.
The incident, which saw a man threaten shop staff with a crow bar, took place just before 3pm.
A statement from Durham Police reads: “Officers responded to reports of a robbery at Ramsdens, in Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland, just before 3pm today.
“A man is believed to have threatened staff with a crowbar before taking cash, brass items and jewellery and making off.
“None of the staff are thought to have been injured during the incident.
“Officers remain on the scene and an investigation is underway.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference number 196 of November 10.
