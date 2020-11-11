A COUNTY Durham father-of-two has told how he has been inspired by the lockdown to redouble his efforts to win a major tournament with the England blind football team.
Owen Bainbridge, 31, who grew up in Cockfield, has so far collected 70 caps as one of the stars of the national team, and is determined to reach the milestone of 100.
But he says he would swap them all for a gold medal at a major tournament – with the European Championships on the horizon in 2022, the World Cup being staged in Birmingham in 2023, and the Paralympics in Paris the year after.
And with lockdown resulting in all England games being cancelled this year, he says he has come to appreciate even more what an honour it is to play for his country.
“The pandemic has put into even greater perspective how lucky and privileged I am – underlining the importance of cherishing every single moment,” he said. “I’ve probably trained harder than ever on the treadmill at home. I'm desperate to bring a gold home to County Durham.”
Owen, who was born with congenital glaucoma, had a minimal sight in one eye before going completely blind when he was seven.
