AN alleged assault and the subsequent damaging of the victim’s car has been denied by the man accused of being the perpetrator.
Kyle Watson is alleged to have carried out the attack, using a wooden stick or plank, on the drive way of the victim’s home, before using the makeshift weapon to damage his car.
Appearing at a plea hearing at Durham Crown Court, the 27-year-old defendant, denied both charges put to him, of assault causing actual bodily harm and damaging property, arising from the incident in Bishop Auckland, on September 16, last year.
The court heard the defendant would be denying he was the man who carried out the alleged assault on the day in question and has an alibi to put to the trial hearing.
A three-day time estimate was agreed as the likely length of the trial, which was set down to start on a day in the week on February 23.
The defendant, of Bridge Street, Bishop Auckland, was granted bail until the trial.