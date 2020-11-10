A LORRY full of cauliflowers overturned on the A66 this morning, shedding its load onto the carriageway and causing delays to traffic.
The vehicle overturned at about 5.20am this morning on the A66, at the A1(M) Junction 53, closing one lane of the Scotch Corner roundabout.
Nobody was hurt in the incident and the road is expected to be cleared by lunchtime.
In a Facebook post this morning, the North Yorkshire Roads Policing Group wrote: "Cauli Gosh. There's been a road traffic caulision. Let's hope it's a one off and not the first of five today.
"Main thing is the drivers fine and there is minimum congestion.
"However bear it in mind, there maybe hold ups when it is recovered. Once recovered the road will be open, and the jobs a carrot.
"The road surface is fine as nothing leeked from the truck.
"And sorry for the cheesy jokes."
The area is said to be foggy so motorists are advised to take care.