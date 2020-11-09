A SUSPECTED bike thief was arrested after a police dog picked up a scent and led officers directly to his door.

Police received a report of a burglary in South Hill Crescent in Sunderland shortly before 3am on Saturday.

The occupant had been woken up by the sound of an intruder downstairs and after contacting police, she learnt that a bicycle had been stolen following a messy search.

With the offender nowhere to be seen, Police Dog Roxy had a look around and quickly realised something smelled suspicious.

The three-year-old Belgian Malinois then picked up a trail and led officers to the front door of a house on nearby Western Hill.

The surprised occupant was subsequently placed under arrest and officers located a bicycle inside which matched the description of the stolen item.

Chief Inspector Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police, said: “When officers arrived at the premises, it was clear that an intruder had carried out a messy search, but on first glance it was unclear if anything evidence-wise had been left at the scene. But PD Roxy was more than happy to help and quickly picked up a scent.

“She then guided her brilliant handler across the road and directly to the front door of another house on a nearby street.”

Paul Reay, 37, of Emmerson Street, Crook, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, on Monday.

He has been remanded into custody and is due at Newcastle Crown Court on December 7.