POLICE in a small town have praised youths and their parents after no significant anti-social behaviour was reported.
For the last few weeks Crook has seen a wave of anti-social behaviour from gangs of youths.
The police have been working hard to tackle the youths on the street but were keen to remind parents of the social distancing rules that their children should follow.
A spokesperson from Crook Police said: “We had no significant incidents of anti-social behaviour this weekend and we would like to say thanks to the youths and their parents for this.”
Officers from Crook Police will be live on Facebook this Wednesday, November 11, between 5pm and 7pm to discuss any issues in the community.
To take part in with the iPACT, members of the public can message Crook Police via Facebook messenger and speak direct to one of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.