A CANNABIS farm “gardener” paid a price for denying his role in the illicit activity.

Illegal immigrant Murat Tafa previously denied charges arising from a police visit to a house in Shildon where he was tending a large cannabis grow, on April 27.

Durham Crown Court heard the Albanian was the only person present when officers, armed with a search warrant, called at the rented property, in Kilburn Street.

Liam O’Brien, prosecuting, said 63 plants, only a week or two from maturity, were found growing in the living room and first-floor bedroom.

A further 140 younger plants were recovered from another bedroom and the loft space, while the electricity meter was bypassed to provide free power.

Mr O’Brien said there was evidence of a previous “crop” as leaves were drying in a bucket.

“It was a sophisticated grow, assisted by £8,000 of brand new equipment, fans, lighting and ventilation, capable of providing a substantial amount of cannabis, with a cycle of three crops capable of being achieved.”

A drugs expert estimated the recovered plants were worth between £38,640 and just under £116,000, depending on sale terms.

Police also seized £320, in £20 notes from Tafa.

The 27-year-old defendant only admitted producing a class B drug on the day of his scheduled trial, yesterday.

Stephen Hamill, mitigating, said: “As a ‘gardener’ it can’t be denied he had some understanding of the scale of the operation, but he was expected to live there, tending for the plants, morning, noon and night, for only £300 a month, which is relatively little financial gain.

“Effectively, he found himself at that address at a time of financial desperation and he was fairly poorly rewarded for his minor role in this operation.”

But Judge Ray Singh said there was a potential “significant return” to be made from the operation, in which the defendant played a role.

He said he had previously warned the defendant of the benefit of an early guilty plea, which would have achieved a one-third deduction in a three-year prison sentence.

As he only pleaded guilty on the day of trial, Tafa was given just ten-per cent discount, resulting in a 32-month prison sentence.

Judge Singh said he must served half in prison and then expect to be deported on his release, on licence.