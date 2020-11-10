A COLLECTION service that enabled County Durham residents to access library books during the initial coronavirus lockdown will be reintroduced this week.
Durham County Council introduced its ‘pick and collect’ service in July to enable people to borrow books for the first time since lockdown restrictions were introduced in March.
The council is bringing back the service from Tuesday November 10. It follows the closure of all of the council’s libraries last week in line with Government requirements.
Collection points will be reintroduced at twelve libraries - Barnard Castle, Chester-le-Street, Consett, Crook, Newton Aycliffe, Peterlee, Seaham, Shildon, Spennymoor, Stanley, Bishop Auckland Town Hall Library, and Clayport Library in Durham.
All other libraries will remain closed during the lockdown, but anyone can use the pick and collect service, regardless of where in the county they live or which library they normally visit.
To become a library member by visit Library Online at: durham.gov.uk/libraryonline