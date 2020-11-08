A TOWN Mayor has become the first patron of the Durham branch of an Armed Forces charity.

Joy Allen has taken up the role with Durham SSAFA Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association) which supports serving members of the military, veterans and their families.

Councillor Allen is the current Mayor of Bishop Auckland and is a cabinet member on Durham County Council.

Before becoming a councillor 2013, she worked in the public sector for 20 years with the Forces, police, fire brigade and councils.

Chairman of Durham SSAFA Major (Retd) Paul Moore said: “Acting in an advisory capacity, Cllr Allen brings a wealth of experience that will enable Durham SSAFA to continue to provide welfare support to veterans and their families across the county, by forging ever closer links with Durham County Council and other service providers.”

Cllr Joy Allen said: "I am honoured and delighted to have been asked to become the first Patron of SSAFA’s Durham Branch.

"Having lived in Germany for seven years and having worked from HM Forces over there I have direct experience of Forces life and gained an invaluable insight and understanding of the Armed Forces.

"I have seen for myself the challenges of those leaving home to fight in the Gulf war, the demands and expectations placed on service personnel undertaking extended tours of duty and the impact these absences can have on serving personnel and their families.

"I have also seen the critical help and support SSAFA have given to individuals and families in times of need and I am looking forward to meeting and working with their volunteers and addressing the welfare issues of current and ex Forces personnel and their families."

Mike Donne, Durham branch president, said: “I have known Joy for two years; she has been a great supporter of veterans and remembrance in Bishop Auckland where we both live.

"Joy has experienced being with the military and understands the way of life. I approached Joy with the view to her becoming the Patron of the County Durham Branch of SSAFA.

"I was delighted when she accepted the proposition and it gave me great pleasure to recommend her to the Branch Chairman Major (Retd) Paul Moore who subsequently appointed her as our Branch Patron.”