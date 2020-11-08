A MAN who sent lewd and bullying messages to two undercover police officers, believing they were a schoolgirl, has been spared jail.

Robert Dawson sent a series of sexually explicit messages to officers over the course of two weeks in April, using the Kik and Whatsapp messenger apps.

Prosecutor Ian West told Durham Crown Court, on Friday, that the 27-year-old thought he was chatting online to a 12-year-old girl.

Mr West said: "Officers made it plain in conversations what their purported age was, they made reference to being at school and so on.

"The conversation moved on quickly from asking what the child was doing to what the child would do if they met and the defendant said he would strike the girl's behind.

"When she didn't answer in the way he wanted he resorted to saying he would jump off a bridge and end his life."

He also spoke more explicitly about her body and asked for photographs.

Police visited Dawson at his home in High Street, Tow Law, on May 14.

He confessed to the online chat and said he knew it was an offence and subsequently pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

The court heard that when he was 14 Dawson received a police reprimand for sexually assaulting a girl under 13.

Richard Herrmann, mitigating, said Dawson acknowledged the seriousness of his offending and the Probation Service felt he could be rehabilitated.

The judge accepted Dawson never intended to meet the girl and sentenced him to a 24-month community order, with 30 Rehabilitation Requirement Days. Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker said: "Understand this Mr Dawson, you now have a serious conviction on your record. If you do not respond to the treatment which is going to be offered and change your ways you are going to spend a lot of your adult life being locked in prison so you can't represent a danger to girls." He was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further notice.