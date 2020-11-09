BARNARD Castle has been revealed as the most affordable rural location to move to.
City life isn’t for everyone. Removal quotes specialists Compare My Move looked at rural locations in England and Wales, comparing data on the quality of life in each town and village to find the top spots for a rural relocation.
The company ranked over 75 rural locations on factors such as average house price, median full-time salary, average sunlight hours and precipitation and wifi speed using data from local authorities, ONS, the Met Office and Zoopla.
Barnard Castle topped the list for the most affordable countryside locations to relocate to, ranking the first cheapest rural area based on average property price.
The average house price in the County Durham town is £188,327.
It is followed by Ambleside, just an hour and a half drive away from Barnard Castle, where the average house price sits at £198,316.
However, if the North's weather is not for you and you’re looking for a sunny UK relocation, Chichester should be at the top of your list with 1,920.8 hours of sunlight in an average year.
Take a look at the full list: