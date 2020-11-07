A MAN who kicked a police officer as he was being arrested for shoplifting has been jailed.
Luke Graham Beasley was stopped by officers after trying to steal numerous items from shops in Spennymoor on Tuesday, November 3.
When officers attended, Beasley became aggressive and kicked Spennymoor PCSO Sam Stephenson in the hand.
Fortunately, she was not badly hurt.
Beasley appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 5 where he pleaded guilty to eight charges including theft, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.
The 35-year-old, of Ramsay Drive, Ferryhill, was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison.
Spennymoor Inspector, Mike Sammut, said: “No officer deserves to be assaulted in the course of their duties, especially when they are trying to keep the public safe.
“Thankfully Sam was not injured badly and returned to duty immediately.
“We hope this prison sentence gives the public some reassurance.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment