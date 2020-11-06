INCIDENTS of criminal damage are being investigated by police following an unofficial bonfire in Newton Aycliffe last night.
Emergency services were called to Eskdale Place, near Greenfield School, following reports of a crowd which had gathered round a large pile of burning rubbish.
Durham County Council had already removed one pile of rubbish earlier in the day, however a new pile was gathered and set alight just before 6.30pm.
Among the burning items were mattresses, wheelie bins, carpets, children's toys, fence panels and black bags filled with rubbish.
Locals say a small bonfire takes place in the area every year without issue.
A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "We were made aware that there was an unofficial bonfire being held in Eskdale Place, Newton Aycliffe, yesterday evening.
"As part of a multi-agency response the bonfire was dismantled in the lead up yesterday, however, a number of people rebuilt the bonfire and set it alight.
"Officers attended and dispersed a crowd that had gathered in line with the new covid restrictions.
"Two incidents of criminal damage are now being investigated."